Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Trading Down 3.7% Following Insider Selling

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $113.34 and last traded at $113.65. Approximately 4,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 648,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.00.

Specifically, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $2,974,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,561,584.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $2,974,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,561,584.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

RXDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $61.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $59.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.33 and a beta of -0.48.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,847.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.37%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 6.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 7.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 5.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 29.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 8.6% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

