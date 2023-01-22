Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Up 7.1% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) rose 7.1% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $52.99 and last traded at $52.94. Approximately 293,192 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 18,639,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.42.

Specifically, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $4,407,775.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,933.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $4,407,775.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,933.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 92,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $4,168,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,233,206.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 108,377 shares of company stock worth $4,868,771 and have sold 560,244 shares worth $23,892,552. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Mizuho cut Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.34.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 921 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

