Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $111.00 to $113.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Hyatt Hotels traded as high as $108.12 and last traded at $107.95, with a volume of 12403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.04.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on H. Evercore ISI upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $45,328.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,581.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at about $831,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 260.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after buying an additional 104,966 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 265.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 137,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after buying an additional 99,732 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

