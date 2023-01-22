Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $111.00 to $113.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Hyatt Hotels traded as high as $108.12 and last traded at $107.95, with a volume of 12403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.04.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on H. Evercore ISI upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.
Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels
In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $45,328.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,581.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels
Hyatt Hotels Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Hyatt Hotels Company Profile
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.