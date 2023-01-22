Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Trading Up 7.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.3% on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $5.50. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Community Health Systems traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $4.72. 137,642 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,260,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CYH. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,457,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after buying an additional 347,506 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,344,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 53,196 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth $76,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $634.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

