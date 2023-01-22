Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC cut their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.46.

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

TSE DBM opened at C$7.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$609.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.77, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$5.30 and a 1-year high of C$8.82.

Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement

Doman Building Materials Group ( TSE:DBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$744.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$658.23 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

