BMO Capital Markets Trims B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Target Price to C$7.00

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. M Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.50.

B2Gold Price Performance

BTO opened at C$5.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.53. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.84 and a 1-year high of C$6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 5.21.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$512.21 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at B2Gold

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Peter Dominic Montano sold 12,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total transaction of C$55,029.36.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

