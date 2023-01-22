Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$46.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CCO has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cameco from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cameco from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.50.

Cameco Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$35.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.22 billion and a PE ratio of 121.31. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$23.03 and a 12-month high of C$41.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$31.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$388.66 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 17,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$533,252.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$441,436.23.

About Cameco

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

