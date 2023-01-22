Ashok Gupta Buys 12,000 Shares of JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT) Stock

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT – Get Rating) insider Ashok Gupta bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.08) per share, for a total transaction of £49,920 ($60,915.19).

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LON JEDT opened at GBX 416 ($5.08) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £655.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20,800.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 339 ($4.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 508.98 ($6.21). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 404.31.

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. JPMorgan European Discovery Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.00%.

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

