Ian Watson Buys 250,000 Shares of Unbound Group plc (LON:UBG) Stock

Unbound Group plc (LON:UBG – Get Rating) insider Ian Watson bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £12,500 ($15,253.20).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.93 million and a P/E ratio of 3.70. Unbound Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 64.12 ($0.78). The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 15.53.

Unbound Group plc, formerly known as Electra Private Equity PLC, specializes in growth capital, buyouts, recapitalization, control buyouts, PIPEs, middle market investments. It invests across all sectors and is not sector specific. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the Continental Europe, United States and principally in Western Europe, with the majority of investments made in the United Kingdom.

