Ian Watson Buys 250,000 Shares of Unbound Group plc (LON:UBG) Stock

Unbound Group plc (LON:UBG – Get Rating) insider Ian Watson bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £12,500 ($15,253.20).
Unbound Group Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £3.93 million and a P/E ratio of 3.70. Unbound Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 64.12 ($0.78). The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 15.53.
Unbound Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Unbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.