Peter Cunningham Sells 4 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) insider Peter Cunningham sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,133 ($74.84), for a total value of £245.32 ($299.35).

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 6,213 ($75.81) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,743.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,153.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £100.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 701.24. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,343 ($77.40).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($57.35) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($61.01) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($75.66) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,700 ($81.76) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,200 ($87.86) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,965 ($72.79).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.