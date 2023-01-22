Vertex Energy, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vertex Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year. The consensus estimate for Vertex Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.06 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 42.83%.

Vertex Energy Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also commented on VTNR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.90 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

VTNR stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $18.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertex Energy

In related news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $541,994.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,717,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,481,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $574,669.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,783,940 shares in the company, valued at $49,857,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $541,994.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,717,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,481,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

See Also

