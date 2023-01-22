FY2022 EPS Estimates for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Voya Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $6.95 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.10. The consensus estimate for Voya Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.81 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

Voya Financial Trading Up 3.0 %

Voya Financial stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.66 and its 200-day moving average is $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $73.43. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $1.05. Voya Financial had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.91 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at $671,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

