Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.28) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Skeena Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.05). The consensus estimate for Skeena Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of TSE:SKE opened at C$8.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$628.13 million and a PE ratio of -4.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Skeena Resources has a 1-year low of C$5.64 and a 1-year high of C$17.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.93.

Skeena Resources ( TSE:SKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C($0.17).

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

