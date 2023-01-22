FY2022 EPS Estimates for Richelieu Hardware Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Richelieu Hardware in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.91. The consensus estimate for Richelieu Hardware’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Richelieu Hardware’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Richelieu Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

TSE:RCH opened at C$37.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 12.74. Richelieu Hardware has a fifty-two week low of C$32.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

