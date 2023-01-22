Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Techtronic Industries in a report released on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.25. The consensus estimate for Techtronic Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Techtronic Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Techtronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TTNDY stock opened at $62.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.64. Techtronic Industries has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $91.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

