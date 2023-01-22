FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Travelers Companies, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Travelers Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 18th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $12.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $14.10. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.21 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.53.

TRV opened at $185.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.24. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.45.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,774,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $47,774,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total value of $2,570,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,197,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

