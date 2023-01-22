Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.18 Per Share, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Unum Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst R. Krueger now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.18 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.23. The consensus estimate for Unum Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.24 per share. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Unum Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Unum Group Trading Up 1.3 %

UNM opened at $40.30 on Friday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.48.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,745,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,325,000 after acquiring an additional 113,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,749,000 after acquiring an additional 166,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,279,000 after acquiring an additional 288,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,667,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,535,000 after purchasing an additional 415,756 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,052.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,613.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 1st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

