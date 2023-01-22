Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Total Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now anticipates that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Total Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Total Energy Services’ FY2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$207.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$200.00 million.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

TOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark lifted their price target on Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of TOT stock opened at C$9.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70. Total Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$5.94 and a 52 week high of C$9.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$399.31 million and a P/E ratio of 15.37.

Total Energy Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

Insider Activity at Total Energy Services

In related news, Senior Officer Yuliya Gorbach sold 25,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.97, for a total transaction of C$224,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$763,465.22. In other Total Energy Services news, Senior Officer Yuliya Gorbach sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.97, for a total transaction of C$224,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$763,465.22. Also, Senior Officer Ashley Desiree Ting sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.68, for a total transaction of C$43,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$158,557.56. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 523,300 shares of company stock worth $4,522,603 and have sold 47,052 shares worth $421,707.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Featured Articles

