Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.92 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Textron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutt now expects that the aerospace company will earn $3.92 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.99. The consensus estimate for Textron’s current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Textron’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. Textron had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

NYSE TXT opened at $67.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.22. Textron has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $76.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 65.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,645,000 after buying an additional 915,068 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Textron by 36.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,318,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,636,000 after buying an additional 890,654 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 12.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,445,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,534,000 after buying an additional 697,027 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the third quarter worth $33,249,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 2,973.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 471,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,083,000 after buying an additional 456,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

