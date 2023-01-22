Stifel Firstegy Weighs in on Western Energy Services Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:WRG)

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Western Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now expects that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.93. Stifel Firstegy has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$4.50 target price on Western Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Western Energy Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE WRG opened at C$3.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$114.38 million and a PE ratio of 2.75. Western Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$2.40 and a 12-month high of C$60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$58.48 million during the quarter.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

