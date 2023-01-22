Stifel Firstegy Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Pason Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pason Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Pason Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$92.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.87 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pason Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$21.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.30.

Shares of TSE PSI opened at C$15.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.72. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$10.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 4,600 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.10, for a total value of C$74,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$676,200. In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 4,600 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.10, for a total value of C$74,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$676,200. Also, Senior Officer Bryce Mclean purchased 22,667 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.90 per share, with a total value of C$292,404.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$386,097.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.00%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

