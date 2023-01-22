Cormark Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLAGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Orla Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$63.98 million for the quarter.

Orla Mining stock opened at C$5.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.58. Orla Mining has a twelve month low of C$3.00 and a twelve month high of C$6.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.28.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

