FY2022 EPS Estimates for Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Decreased by Cormark

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) – Cormark lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Mullen Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$518.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$522.65 million.

MTL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities lowered shares of Mullen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.20.

Shares of MTL opened at C$13.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 11.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$10.83 and a 12 month high of C$15.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 51.24%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

