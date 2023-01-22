Atb Cap Markets Comments on InPlay Oil Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of InPlay Oil in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year. Atb Cap Markets has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for InPlay Oil’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for InPlay Oil’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$56.99 million during the quarter.

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of InPlay Oil in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:IPO opened at C$2.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.34. InPlay Oil has a 52-week low of C$2.25 and a 52-week high of C$5.11. The stock has a market cap of C$259.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. InPlay Oil’s payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

