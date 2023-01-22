National Bank Financial Weighs in on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.72. The consensus estimate for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$53.00 to C$53.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of GDI opened at C$46.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$46.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.77, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.21. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of C$41.00 and a one year high of C$59.32.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$546.07 million.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

