FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Reduced by Analyst

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Stifel Firstegy has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ensign Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$432.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$421.75 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.25.

ESI opened at C$4.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$739.60 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.99 and a one year high of C$5.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,393,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,098,716.72. In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,393,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,098,716.72. Also, Director Barth Edward Whitham sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.90, for a total value of C$35,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,070,137 shares in the company, valued at C$11,973,534.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock worth $63,925.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

