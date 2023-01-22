FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. Lifted by National Bank Financial (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ero Copper in a report released on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $1.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$128.97 million.
Ero Copper Stock Down 0.5 %
Ero Copper stock opened at C$21.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$10.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.40.
About Ero Copper
Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.
