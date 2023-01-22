FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. Lifted by National Bank Financial (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ero Copper in a report released on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $1.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$128.97 million.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ERO. Barclays increased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.83.

Ero Copper stock opened at C$21.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$10.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.40.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

