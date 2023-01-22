Stifel Firstegy Weighs in on Calfrac Well Services Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calfrac Well Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Calfrac Well Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$438.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$415.60 million.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Down 1.8 %

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.80.

Shares of CFW stock opened at C$6.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of C$4.08 and a 12 month high of C$7.90. The stock has a market cap of C$561.18 million and a P/E ratio of -3.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calfrac Well Services

In related news, Director Charles Pellerin bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 558,500 shares in the company, valued at C$3,319,165.50. In related news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total value of C$86,113.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,690,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$74,845,959.66. Also, Director Charles Pellerin purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,515.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 558,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,319,165.50. In the last three months, insiders purchased 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $82,228 and sold 867,263 shares valued at $6,292,425.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

