FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Capreit (TSE:CAR) Issued By Raymond James

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capreit in a report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.31. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$252.03 million for the quarter.

Capreit Stock Performance

Capreit Dividend Announcement

Capreit has a 1 year low of C$20.71 and a 1 year high of C$50.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

