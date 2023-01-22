FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Issued By National Bank Financial

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.85. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.21 EPS.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$816.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$797.73 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BYD. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Laurentian set a C$264.00 price objective on Boyd Group Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$200.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$255.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$228.00.

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$211.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$211.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$189.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of C$4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.01. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$117.48 and a 52-week high of C$222.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.94%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

