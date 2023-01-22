Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.29) Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Bombardier in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.29) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.10). Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Bombardier’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Bombardier Stock Performance

Bombardier has a 12-month low of C$7.83 and a 12-month high of C$13.18.

Bombardier ( TSE:BBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.63) by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.03 billion.

