Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.78 Per Share

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Range Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 19th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $4.78 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.00. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.88 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

Range Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:RRC opened at $26.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.48. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.11.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Range Resources had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 267.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Range Resources by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 322,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after buying an additional 65,063 shares during the period. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 258,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,450 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Further Reading

