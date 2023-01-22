Analysts Set Expectations for Selina Hospitality PLC’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLNA)

Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Selina Hospitality in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 18th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.78) for the year. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Selina Hospitality’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLNA. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Selina Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Selina Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

SLNA stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.25. Selina Hospitality has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $49.49.

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company to address the needs of travelers. Its portfolio includes approximately 163 destinations opened or secured across 25 countries across 6 continents. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

