Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Pioneer Natural Resources’ FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $30.55 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $33.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $31.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $5.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $25.71 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $6.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $6.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $25.39 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PXD. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $239.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.31 and its 200-day moving average is $235.85. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $194.54 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.