Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $18.99 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Phillips 66 in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $18.99 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $19.11. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Phillips 66’s current full-year earnings is $19.38 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PSX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $106.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.98. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Advisors increased its position in Phillips 66 by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 489.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 35,420 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 37,511 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,332,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

