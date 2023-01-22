FY2022 EPS Estimates for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Lowered by Stifel Firstegy

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2024 earnings at $16.81 EPS.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $329.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.44 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 4.75%.

Precision Drilling Trading Up 1.1 %

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. CIBC upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

PDS stock opened at $85.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 2.44. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $37.23 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision Drilling

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 335,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after purchasing an additional 179,865 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at $3,499,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 407.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 35,287 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 89.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 34,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 116.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. 45.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precision Drilling

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.