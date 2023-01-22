Analysts Issue Forecasts for Roblox Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Roblox in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.69) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.67). The consensus estimate for Roblox’s current full-year earnings is ($1.58) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.36) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.23) EPS.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roblox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $35.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.53. Roblox has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 145.60%. The company had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.88 million.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $74,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,150,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,120,402.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $234,157.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,149.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $74,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,150,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,120,402.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 590,999 shares of company stock worth $18,791,858 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Roblox by 412.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Roblox by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Stories

