Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.96) Per Share

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) – Raymond James lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Skeena Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.79). The consensus estimate for Skeena Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Skeena Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Skeena Resources Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SKE opened at $6.21 on Friday. Skeena Resources has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.13).

Institutional Trading of Skeena Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Skeena Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $548,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Skeena Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares during the period. King Wealth bought a new stake in Skeena Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Skeena Resources by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.