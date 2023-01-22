FY2022 EPS Estimates for SmileDirectClub, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for SmileDirectClub in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.71). The consensus estimate for SmileDirectClub’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $106.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million.

SmileDirectClub Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, November 7th. Loop Capital upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.54.

SmileDirectClub stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.98. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmileDirectClub

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDC. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 13.0% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 347,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 9.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,729,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 809,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 47.9% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 123,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 7.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.