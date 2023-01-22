Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $14.66 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now expects that the insurance provider will earn $14.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.85. The consensus estimate for Reinsurance Group of America’s current full-year earnings is $15.02 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.42 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $2.26. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

NYSE RGA opened at $143.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.84. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $97.61 and a 1 year high of $148.75. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

