First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Stock Price Down 3.7% After Analyst Downgrade

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$10.50 to C$9.00. The company traded as low as $7.79 and last traded at $7.88. Approximately 115,808 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,070,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AG. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup set a $8.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,515 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.17.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $159.75 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.0061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.13%.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Further Reading

