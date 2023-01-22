Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.45, but opened at $16.40. Nordstrom shares last traded at $17.39, with a volume of 91,970 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Investment Center Inc. acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 183,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 50,335 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 174,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.67.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.09% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

