PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $123.60, but opened at $131.11. PPG Industries shares last traded at $128.80, with a volume of 15,260 shares trading hands.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.53 and its 200 day moving average is $123.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.