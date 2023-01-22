PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $123.60, but opened at $131.11. PPG Industries shares last traded at $128.80, with a volume of 15,260 shares trading hands.
The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share.
PPG Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.87%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.
PPG Industries Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.53 and its 200 day moving average is $123.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.
PPG Industries Company Profile
PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PPG Industries (PPG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.