Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $230.00. The stock had previously closed at $315.78, but opened at $336.05. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Netflix shares last traded at $342.28, with a volume of 217,516 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NFLX. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. New Street Research began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.47.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,268,547,000 after purchasing an additional 534,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,016,347,000 after buying an additional 364,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,949,018,000 after buying an additional 725,384 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after buying an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after buying an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Trading Up 8.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $304.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

