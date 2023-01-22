BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $236.00 to $300.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. BeiGene traded as high as $285.64 and last traded at $274.57, with a volume of 577 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $274.50.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.14.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BeiGene

In other BeiGene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $631,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,512,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,802,398.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total value of $251,204.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $631,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,512,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,802,398.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,033 shares of company stock worth $9,407,504 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

BeiGene Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in BeiGene by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 51.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 0.78.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($5.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.02) by ($1.37). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 171.94% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The firm had revenue of $387.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.