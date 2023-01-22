BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $236.00 to $300.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. BeiGene traded as high as $285.64 and last traded at $274.57, with a volume of 577 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $274.50.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.14.
In other BeiGene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $631,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,512,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,802,398.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total value of $251,204.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $631,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,512,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,802,398.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,033 shares of company stock worth $9,407,504 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 0.78.
BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($5.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.02) by ($1.37). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 171.94% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The firm had revenue of $387.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.64 earnings per share for the current year.
BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
