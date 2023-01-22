Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Short Interest Down 18.0% in December

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the December 15th total of 28,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACXP. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 365.5% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,198,000. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

ACXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ACXP opened at $4.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of -0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $4.85.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

