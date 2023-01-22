Short Interest in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expands By 12.4%

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the December 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 331,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $16.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average is $16.03. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $18.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $19.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a negative net margin of 349.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 14,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $247,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 488,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,302,477. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 14,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $248,618.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 514,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,759,112.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 14,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $247,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 488,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,302,477. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,156 shares of company stock valued at $956,448 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,410,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,652,000 after acquiring an additional 95,974 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 96.0% in the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 539,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after buying an additional 264,212 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 334,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 79,188 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,677,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading

