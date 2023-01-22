Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Short Interest Up 12.4% in December

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the December 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 86,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.6 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AADI opened at $12.80 on Friday. Aadi Bioscience has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average is $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $312.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.26.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on Aadi Bioscience to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai on November 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
