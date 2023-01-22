Short Interest in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Expands By 15.4%

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the December 15th total of 72,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ACNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Get ACNB alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ACNB

In other ACNB news, Director Donald Arthur Seibel, Jr. sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $463,621.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACNB

ACNB Trading Up 0.4 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ACNB by 78.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ACNB by 16,530.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACNB in the second quarter worth about $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in ACNB by 103.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ACNB by 256.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACNB opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $314.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.32. ACNB has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.37 million for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 29.24%.

ACNB Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

About ACNB

(Get Rating)

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.