Short Interest in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Grows By 17.7%

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the December 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $26,782.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,587.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $148,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 350 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $26,782.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,587.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,973. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 892.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 36.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at $69,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $94.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $102.31 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $103.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.48 and its 200-day moving average is $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.38 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

